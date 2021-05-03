Zacks: Brokerages Expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $489.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) will announce $489.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $482.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $495.00 million. Covanta reported sales of $454.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVA. Barclays raised their price objective on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covanta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

CVA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,760. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.90 and a beta of 1.48. Covanta has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $15.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 457.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Covanta by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 175,359 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its position in shares of Covanta by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 1,487,672 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 46,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 412,754 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 103,026 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

