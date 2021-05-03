Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will report $1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported earnings per share of $1.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CFR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,035,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,067,000 after acquiring an additional 387,700 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,318,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,280,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,276,000 after buying an additional 412,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,618,000 after buying an additional 18,725 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $46,857,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $122.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.05 and a 200 day moving average of $95.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

