Zacks: Brokerages Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Analysts expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Leidos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Leidos posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leidos will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.29 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.91 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus reduced their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,941,000 after acquiring an additional 38,339 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,242,000. Truadvice LLC grew its stake in Leidos by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Leidos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 16,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LDOS stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.70. The stock had a trading volume of 833,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,604. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. Leidos has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

