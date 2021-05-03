Zacks: Brokerages Expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.74 Million

Brokerages expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) to post sales of $80.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $80.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year sales of $368.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.27 million to $372.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $537.33 million, with estimates ranging from $502.00 million to $555.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skillz.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Skillz from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skillz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

Shares of NYSE SKLZ traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,612,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,517,379. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.19.

In other Skillz news, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $708,135.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 130,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,839.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $991,133.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC acquired a new position in Skillz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,992,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,763,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,207,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

