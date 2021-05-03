Zacks: Brokerages Expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.96. TransUnion reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

In other news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $770,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,357. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRU traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.00. 1,653,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,665. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $110.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

