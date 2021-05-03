Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings. Yext posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist reduced their price target on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.63. 47,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,124. Yext has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $1,582,349.03. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $145,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,134.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 802,339 shares of company stock worth $14,117,285. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 49.9% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Yext by 8.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 63.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yext in the fourth quarter valued at $16,538,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

