Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects the people worldwide. LeMaitre develops, manufactures, and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of vascular surgeons and interventionalists. LeMaitre’s diversified product portfolio consists of twelve well-known brand name products used in arteries and veins outside of the heart and are supported by a growing, specialized and highly trained organization of vascular sales professionals. LeMaitre Vascular offers a wide range of innovative products to vascular surgeons and interventionalists for improving procedure efficacy and minimizing patient recovery time. “

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp began coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $52.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $54.96.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $104,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,692,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,995,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $1,057,052.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,028.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.