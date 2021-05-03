Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) to Hold

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

NYSE:NREF opened at $20.66 on Friday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1,712.96, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

