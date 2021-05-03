Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) to Hold

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UPST. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $109.02 on Friday. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $165.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.14.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

