Zacks Investment Research Lowers Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $25.94 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. Acushnet had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $420.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.82 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 511.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 45,060 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Acushnet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at $18,754,000. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

