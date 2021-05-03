Zacks Investment Research Lowers Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXK. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.18.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $5.28 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.51 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

