Zacks Investment Research Lowers Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Hold

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $41.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $56.44. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $95.38.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $772,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $772,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $132,755.55. Insiders have sold a total of 44,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,386 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,907,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,753,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,431,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,216,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $322,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

