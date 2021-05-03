Zacks Investment Research Lowers Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to Hold

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Synchrony Financial’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. Performance of its Retail Card and CareCredit platforms is impress. Its continuous efforts in forging alliances and making acquisitions are likely to boost business growth, enhance digital capabilities and diversify its business. Its restructuring measures should aid margins. The company carries a strong balance sheet. However, its high allowance for loan loss bothers. Lower purchase volume due to government restrictions on travel, entertainment, and closure of non-essential retail stores is a concern. The company’s declining revenues induced by the pandemic continue to bother. Its first-quarter earnings per share of $1.73 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 15.3% and also improved 198.3% year over year on the back of lower expenses.”

Several other research firms have also commented on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,622,516. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 39.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 397,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,145,000 after buying an additional 30,201 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

