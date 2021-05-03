Zacks Investment Research Lowers Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

TNK has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DNB Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.60.

NYSE:TNK opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $21.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $452.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $69.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.98 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 27,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,557,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

