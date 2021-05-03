Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Get The Sage Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SGPYY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group raised The Sage Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of SGPYY stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $41.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $33.97. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Sage Group (SGPYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.