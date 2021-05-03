Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $26.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,468.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,430. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.