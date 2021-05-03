Zai Lab (ZLAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $166.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.11. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $58.59 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 16,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.10, for a total value of $2,497,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $6,408,432.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,281,922.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,022 shares of company stock worth $14,096,934.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZLAB. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.71.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

