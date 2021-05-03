Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Zalando from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Zalando from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Zalando from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

ZLNDY stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. Zalando has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.83.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

