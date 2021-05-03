Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.13.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded down $8.89 on Friday, hitting $487.74. 353,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $215.52 and a one year high of $518.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

