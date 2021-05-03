Zeepin Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $736,958.95 and approximately $93,415.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zeepin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00063968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.73 or 0.00279890 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $642.26 or 0.01104637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.31 or 0.00726353 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00025588 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,169.81 or 1.00048122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.