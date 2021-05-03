Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.43.

Shares of Z stock opened at $130.12 on Monday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $40.81 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In related news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 12,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.47, for a total value of $2,270,441.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,130,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,996 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $377,862.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,452.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 509,714 shares of company stock worth $75,435,753. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 34,492 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 385.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

