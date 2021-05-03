Zillow Group (Z) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Zillow Group has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Zillow Group stock opened at $130.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $208.11.

Z has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

In other news, insider Arik Prawer sold 3,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $506,823.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,237,882.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $377,862.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,011 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,452.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 509,714 shares of company stock valued at $75,435,753. Insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

