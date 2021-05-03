Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,159,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.45. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $60.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Olga Hoff sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $149,278.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,935.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,966,592.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares in the company, valued at $59,354,249.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 155,683 shares of company stock valued at $7,866,762 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Argus upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

