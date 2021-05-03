Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,108 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Zoom Video Communications worth $80,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $315.36. 56,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,762,919. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.45 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.71, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.11.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.81.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.97, for a total transaction of $28,021,676.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,313.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 167,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.68, for a total value of $60,904,034.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,552,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,388 shares of company stock worth $143,836,991 over the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

