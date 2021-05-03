Zoracles (ZORA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $459,863.00

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for $938.56 or 0.01650441 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zoracles has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. Zoracles has a market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $459,863.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00064929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.21 or 0.00279970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $671.49 or 0.01180803 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00029631 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $421.69 or 0.00741527 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,168.36 or 1.00529045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoracles’ official website is zoracles.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com

Zoracles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoracles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zoracles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

