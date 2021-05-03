Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 61.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404,300 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.10% of Zynga worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Zynga by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Zynga by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 75,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Zynga by 11.4% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -360.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 12,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $138,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $91,916.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 217,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,866.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,230,493 shares of company stock worth $13,753,339. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

