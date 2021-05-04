-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.12). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BIGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.37.

BIGC stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.02. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $162.50.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $134,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,343.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $89,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BigCommerce by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in BigCommerce by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 773.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

