$0.16 EPS Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bentley Systems.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSY. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.71.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $8,134,460.00. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $4,485,147.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,506,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 981,832 shares of company stock worth $47,893,133.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 449.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,403 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 28.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,736,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $4,628,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSY traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.54. 23,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,073. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.