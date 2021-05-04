$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 825%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rambus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Rambus in a report on Friday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $240,629.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,245 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,107.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $207,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,173. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after acquiring an additional 635,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rambus by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,835,000 after acquiring an additional 756,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $28,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Rambus by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 113,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 82,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,706. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.48. Rambus has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a current ratio of 7.98.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rambus (RMBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.