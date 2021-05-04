-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.23). Scientific Games posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 660%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGMS. Truist boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Scientific Games stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Scientific Games by 939.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,041 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,278,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,521,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,600,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1,787.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,362,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

