$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. BankUnited posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Hovde Group raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,866 shares of company stock worth $374,663. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $39,504,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after acquiring an additional 311,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,841,000 after acquiring an additional 273,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BankUnited by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after buying an additional 219,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,468,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after buying an additional 218,830 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKU traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,378. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.