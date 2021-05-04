$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) will announce earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.16 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Sidoti lowered Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

WIRE stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.99. The company had a trading volume of 93,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,916. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.82. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Encore Wire by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 29,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,523,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,756,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,349,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

