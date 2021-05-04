$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) to announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.24 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. Monster Beverage reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $5.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,129. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.83. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $58.73 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The stock has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

