-$1.26 EPS Expected for F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) will report earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for F-star Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.81) and the highest is ($0.97). F-star Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that F-star Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.46) to ($3.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.56) to ($2.66). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for F-star Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSTX shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

F-star Therapeutics stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. F-star Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $91.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTX. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $5,675,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $523,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

