$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the highest is $1.31. Plexus posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $5.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of PLXS stock traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $93.14. The stock had a trading volume of 128,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,325. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.24. Plexus has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 3,223 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $260,676.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,086.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,702 shares of company stock worth $2,055,093 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

