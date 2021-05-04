1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) rose 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.73 and last traded at $32.71. Approximately 11,368 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 995,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $503,191.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,295,942.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 107,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,214 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter worth approximately $718,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 134,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 40,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

