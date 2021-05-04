$1.96 EPS Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to report $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Eastman Chemical reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $8.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMN. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.35. 631,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $119.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 12,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

