$1.96 EPS Expected for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) This Quarter

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to report $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80. Eastman Chemical reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.06 to $8.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMN. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.35. 631,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $57.30 and a 52-week high of $119.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $3,963,726.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total transaction of $2,732,847.48. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 12,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 140,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,461,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.