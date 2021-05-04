1,000 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $223.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,169,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,927,314. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.70.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

