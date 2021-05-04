10,430 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 166.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $105.64 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.27 and a 200-day moving average of $99.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.