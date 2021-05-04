1,234 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,234 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.32.

Shares of NXPI opened at $191.84 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

