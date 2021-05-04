$130.84 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) will post sales of $130.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.95 million and the highest is $132.83 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $121.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $548.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $518.51 million to $561.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $603.17 million, with estimates ranging from $524.63 million to $633.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 89,560 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 39.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1,080.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 83,429 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 576,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,213. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $48.05. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -590.43 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Realty Capital (SRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.