$137.49 Million in Sales Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will report sales of $137.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.00 million. SP Plus posted sales of $93.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $612.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $599.00 million to $626.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $715.21 million, with estimates ranging from $656.00 million to $774.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SP Plus.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ SP traded up $1.04 on Monday, hitting $35.37. 106,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,764. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.84. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $820.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 249.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.