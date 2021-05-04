164,816 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 164,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Huntsman at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,035,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,568,000 after buying an additional 373,873 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntsman by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,563,000 after buying an additional 282,295 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Huntsman by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,737,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,823,000 after purchasing an additional 256,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $52,453,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Huntsman by 1,173.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,637,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,884 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

