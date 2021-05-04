$169.23 Million in Sales Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will announce sales of $169.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.26 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported sales of $173.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year sales of $670.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $665.15 million to $676.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $672.27 million, with estimates ranging from $670.93 million to $673.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

