175 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Bought by Campion Asset Management LLC

Campion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $142,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,042,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,473.33.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,343.08 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,185.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1,918.57. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,296.01 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.