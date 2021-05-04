198,275 Shares in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 198,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Usca Ria LLC owned about 0.28% of AquaBounty Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AQB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the third quarter worth $105,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the third quarter worth $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 196,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. 60.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

AquaBounty Technologies stock opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 18.33, a quick ratio of 17.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 11,050.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

About AquaBounty Technologies

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

