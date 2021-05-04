1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist boosted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.47.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

ONEM opened at $44.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of -24.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $121.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.60 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $448,094.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,431.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $1,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $5,402,344.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,519 shares of company stock worth $10,935,797.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.