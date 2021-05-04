1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%.

NASDAQ FCCY opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.83. The company has a market cap of $192.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

