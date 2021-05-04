$2.90 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to post sales of $2.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the highest is $2.96 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $11.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $11.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.71 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock valued at $201,920,643 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,993,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in CSX by 27,865.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,820,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,503 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CSX by 521.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,299,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,672,000 after buying an additional 1,929,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,547 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $101.39. The company had a trading volume of 36,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,894. CSX has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $103.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

