2,208 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Purchased by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 198.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25,572 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 2,189.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,891,000 after acquiring an additional 53,428 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 8.8% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 71,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

In related news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $286,548.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,082.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,607 shares of company stock worth $9,978,884 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SNA opened at $238.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.65 and its 200-day moving average is $192.01. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $115.60 and a 12-month high of $242.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

